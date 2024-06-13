Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,061,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,180,000 after buying an additional 169,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

