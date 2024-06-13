Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

