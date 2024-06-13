ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 73,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,196. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

