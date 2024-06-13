Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $96.93 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $96.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $34.83 or 0.00051085 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,214.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.28 or 0.00661880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00076943 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
