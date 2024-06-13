ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.08% of ASML worth $225,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,053.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $415.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $944.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $879.13.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

