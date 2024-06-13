Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 260,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,430,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,094.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

