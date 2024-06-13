Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.02 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

