Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

