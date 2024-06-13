Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Head-To-Head Survey

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for D-Wave Quantum and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 Automatic Data Processing 2 7 2 0 2.00

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 140.34%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $255.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -778.56% N/A -131.66% Automatic Data Processing 19.56% 93.09% 6.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 22.78 -$82.71 million ($0.53) -2.20 Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.59 $3.41 billion $8.96 27.47

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats D-Wave Quantum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

