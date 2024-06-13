Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 67742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

