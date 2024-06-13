Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 67742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.