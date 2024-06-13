B. Todd Dempsey Sells 3,133 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $33,899.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

B. Todd Dempsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,089 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $11,684.97.

On Friday, June 7th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,070 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $11,909.10.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 20,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,205. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

