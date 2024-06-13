Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BCKIY remained flat at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

