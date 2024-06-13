Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
