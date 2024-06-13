Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

See Also

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

