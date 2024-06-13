Bank of America Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $49.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.90.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,265,233.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,773,816.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,016 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

