Bank of America Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $112.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.78.

SBUX stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

