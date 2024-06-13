Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Plans $1.09 Dividend

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.0945 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY remained flat at $18.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.08. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

