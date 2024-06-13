Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 5,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,913. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.46.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company's stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

