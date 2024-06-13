BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.738 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 129.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $34.29 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

