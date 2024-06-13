Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $242.92 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Beldex has a market cap of $242.92 million and $1.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.81 or 0.05179910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00047968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,973,288 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,593,288 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

