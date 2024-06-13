Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,013 ($38.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bellway to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.63) to GBX 2,780 ($35.40) in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.56, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,903 ($24.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,898 ($36.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,638.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,643.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

