Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,013 ($38.37) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bellway to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.63) to GBX 2,780 ($35.40) in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Bellway Price Performance
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
