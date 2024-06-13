Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 11.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 160,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market cap of C$22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

