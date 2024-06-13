Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 50,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $324,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

STAG stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after acquiring an additional 176,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

