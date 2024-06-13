Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,627 ($20.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,757.63, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,695.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.41).

In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($540.02). In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($540.02). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.25). In the last three months, insiders bought 60 shares of company stock worth $109,638. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

