Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 765,899 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BRK-A traded down $177.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $615,591.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616,307.85 and its 200 day moving average is $593,364.70.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

