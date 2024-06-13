Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.70 ($40.54) and last traded at €37.50 ($40.32). Approximately 3,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.20 ($40.00).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.