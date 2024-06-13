Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TECH opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

