Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

