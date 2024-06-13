BitcoinBR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,981.31 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1,981.31 and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 52.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

