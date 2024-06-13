Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.57. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 10,070,028 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Trading Up 10.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

