Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 13.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.79. Approximately 1,521,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,105,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Specifically, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 52,600 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Bitfarms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Bitfarms Trading Up 14.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

