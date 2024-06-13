BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0029

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $116,081.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000697 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,428,517 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

