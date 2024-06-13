BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0029

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. BitShares has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $116,994.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,426,557 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

