BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.99

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 746540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

