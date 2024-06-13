BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 509.3% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 309,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,865. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,751,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,897,788.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 427,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,280,661 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

