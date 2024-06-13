BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,073. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.