BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

