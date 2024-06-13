BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 304,587 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

MYI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 297,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

