BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

