BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Acquired by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 142.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,360,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BSTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,720. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.