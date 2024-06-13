BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
BST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,757. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.