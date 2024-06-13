BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,757. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

