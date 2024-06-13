Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

