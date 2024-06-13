Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Reginald Love Buys 5,091 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Love bought 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,171.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $231.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.07. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.54.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
