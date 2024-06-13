BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.53 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $167.30 or 0.00251177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $327.53 million and $14.68 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,957,770 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,958,768.49106591. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 172.93622046 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $10,319,492.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

