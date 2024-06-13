Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 2.3%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.05 and last traded at $63.14. 1,775,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,455,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

