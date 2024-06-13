Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,740 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,205. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,198. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

