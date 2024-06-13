BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $137,767.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

