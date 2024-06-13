Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 3.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $99,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

