Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.