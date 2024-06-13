Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of Brambles stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. Brambles has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.
Brambles Company Profile
