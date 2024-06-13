Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.26 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

